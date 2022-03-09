Bank of America Cuts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $104.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ARCB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Capstone Asset Management Company raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 167,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

