Bank of America Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $28.70

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $35.40 to $28.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 274.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DADA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.48.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. 30,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.