Bank of America Cuts New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NYMT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
Shares of NYMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 82,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
