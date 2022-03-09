Bank of America Cuts New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $3.75

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NYMT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 82,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Russell Frank Co raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 436,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 38,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,194,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.