Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,993,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.14% of Comstock Resources worth $51,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 615,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 842,650 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

