Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.38 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.60% of Palomar worth $53,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,092,455. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

