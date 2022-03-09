Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 101,656 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of TC Energy worth $55,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

TRP stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

