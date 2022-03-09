Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC stock opened at GBX 159.84 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.84.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

