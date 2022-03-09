Barclays Lowers ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.33).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.26. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.