Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 541 ($7.09).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 483.35 ($6.33) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 449.44. The stock has a market cap of £97.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

