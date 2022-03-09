Barclays Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($99.54).

FRA BNR traded down €0.20 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting €66.08 ($71.83). The stock had a trading volume of 800,651 shares. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.56 and a 200-day moving average of €79.82.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

