Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,782. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

