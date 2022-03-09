Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stewart Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

