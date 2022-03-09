Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

