Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BVNRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

