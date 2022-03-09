Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAMXF stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.