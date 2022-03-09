BCK Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 20.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. 4,534,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,008. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

