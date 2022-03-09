BCK Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 28.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.20 on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. 5,805,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

