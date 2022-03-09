Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the highest is ($0.80). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

