Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 632,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.84. 1,229,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

