Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $328,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $318,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

