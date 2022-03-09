Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00186308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00346074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

