Bela Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $39,982.04 and $12.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,748,736 coins and its circulating supply is 49,602,352 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars.

