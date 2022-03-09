Belt Market Capitalization Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

