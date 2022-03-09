Bennicas & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

