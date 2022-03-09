Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 85.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.