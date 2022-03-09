BENQI (QI) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.73 or 0.06414792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,841.91 or 0.99901234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00041154 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

