Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 10,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 489,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.