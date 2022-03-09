Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 6%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 10,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 489,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
