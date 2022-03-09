Berenberg Bank Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 920

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 757.40 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 816.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 879.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 710.43 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,555.03). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,085 shares of company stock worth $2,529,342.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

