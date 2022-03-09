Berenberg Bank Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Target Price to GBX 306

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

