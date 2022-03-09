Berenberg Bank Trims Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Target Price to GBX 1,430

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.23) to GBX 1,430 ($18.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.11).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 993 ($13.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,232.91. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

