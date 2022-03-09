Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 4,325 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 296,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

