Biffa (LON:BIFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $339.32

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.32 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 281.50 ($3.69). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 283 ($3.71), with a volume of 537,903 shares traded.

BIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 395 ($5.18) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.09) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 395 ($5.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.60 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.94.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

