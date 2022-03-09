Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Biffa has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

