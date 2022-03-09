Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.79

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 11320536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

