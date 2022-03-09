Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,611,618.33 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BILL traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,734. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

