Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,611,618.33 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BILL traded up $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,734. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.96.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
