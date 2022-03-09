Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,243 shares of company stock worth $19,742,651. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of BILL opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.