Binamon (BMON) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $517,496.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.