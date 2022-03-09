BinaryX Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.05 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $83.05 million and approximately $47.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $41.05 or 0.00098018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006991 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

