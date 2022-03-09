Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.83% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,266. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.81. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

