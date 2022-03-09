Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $768.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003674 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003299 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.