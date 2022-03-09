bitCNY Tops 1-Day Volume of $306,231.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $306,231.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

