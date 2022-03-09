Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $15,430.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

