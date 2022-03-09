Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Volume of $18.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00349908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00077737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.