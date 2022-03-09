BitForex Token (BF) Hits Market Cap of $23.08 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $23.08 million and $358,023.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00102012 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

