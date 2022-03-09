BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

