BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 221,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

NYSE BGR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.