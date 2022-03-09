BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 2.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BDJ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 417,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.