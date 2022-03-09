BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.