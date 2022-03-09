BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $30.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.90. 34,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $806.54 and its 200 day moving average is $873.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

