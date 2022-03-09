BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

Shares of BLK traded up $30.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.25. 1,432,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,571. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $872.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

